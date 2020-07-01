All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

1965 Velma Street SE

1965 Velma Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Velma Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Great New Rental just renovated in close-in Atlanta location! Four bedrooms and two full baths! Lots of living area as there is a full finished basement!
Roommates accepted with adequate income. No Section 8 Housing Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Velma Street SE have any available units?
1965 Velma Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 Velma Street SE have?
Some of 1965 Velma Street SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Velma Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Velma Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Velma Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Velma Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1965 Velma Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Velma Street SE offers parking.
Does 1965 Velma Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Velma Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Velma Street SE have a pool?
No, 1965 Velma Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Velma Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1965 Velma Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Velma Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 Velma Street SE has units with dishwashers.

