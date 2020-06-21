All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1961 Austin Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1961 Austin Road SW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

1961 Austin Road SW

1961 Austin Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1961 Austin Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Austin Road SW have any available units?
1961 Austin Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 Austin Road SW have?
Some of 1961 Austin Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 Austin Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Austin Road SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Austin Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1961 Austin Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1961 Austin Road SW offer parking?
No, 1961 Austin Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 1961 Austin Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Austin Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Austin Road SW have a pool?
No, 1961 Austin Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Austin Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1961 Austin Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Austin Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1961 Austin Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus