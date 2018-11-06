All apartments in Atlanta
1954 Sumter St NW
1954 Sumter St NW

1954 Sumter Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Sumter Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated Home with Fenced-in Yard! - Property Id: 205397

Lots of Charm in this Old Time Craftsman Bungalow! Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath layout features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new tile in kitchen and bathroom, new HVAC, new washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout and private parking inside fenced-in yard. Fantastic deck for entertaining! short walk to Westside Village Development, Publix, Scofflaw's, Bolton Academy, Whetstone Creek PATH Trail and more! Dogs are welcome if well behaved. Equal Housing Opportunity. Minimum 12 month lease. Available February 1, 2020 move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205397
Property Id 205397

(RLNE5474148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Sumter St NW have any available units?
1954 Sumter St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 Sumter St NW have?
Some of 1954 Sumter St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Sumter St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Sumter St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Sumter St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 Sumter St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1954 Sumter St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1954 Sumter St NW offers parking.
Does 1954 Sumter St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1954 Sumter St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Sumter St NW have a pool?
No, 1954 Sumter St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Sumter St NW have accessible units?
No, 1954 Sumter St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Sumter St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1954 Sumter St NW has units with dishwashers.

