1954 Sumter St NW

Amenities
Renovated Home with Fenced-in Yard! - Property Id: 205397
Lots of Charm in this Old Time Craftsman Bungalow! Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath layout features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new tile in kitchen and bathroom, new HVAC, new washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout and private parking inside fenced-in yard. Fantastic deck for entertaining! short walk to Westside Village Development, Publix, Scofflaw's, Bolton Academy, Whetstone Creek PATH Trail and more! Dogs are welcome if well behaved. Equal Housing Opportunity. Minimum 12 month lease. Available February 1, 2020 move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205397
Property Id 205397
(RLNE5474148)