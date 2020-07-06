All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 195 Polar Rock Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
195 Polar Rock Road SW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

195 Polar Rock Road SW

195 Polar Rock Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

195 Polar Rock Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Polar Rock Road SW have any available units?
195 Polar Rock Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Polar Rock Road SW have?
Some of 195 Polar Rock Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Polar Rock Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
195 Polar Rock Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Polar Rock Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 195 Polar Rock Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 195 Polar Rock Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 195 Polar Rock Road SW offers parking.
Does 195 Polar Rock Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Polar Rock Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Polar Rock Road SW have a pool?
No, 195 Polar Rock Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 195 Polar Rock Road SW have accessible units?
No, 195 Polar Rock Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Polar Rock Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Polar Rock Road SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus