Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
195 Hermer Cir
195 Hermer Circle Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
195 Hermer Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
lease/purchase available also call owner/agent for details must see finished basement ready to move in close to everything great neighborhood 5 minutes from downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 195 Hermer Cir have any available units?
195 Hermer Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 195 Hermer Cir have?
Some of 195 Hermer Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 195 Hermer Cir currently offering any rent specials?
195 Hermer Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Hermer Cir pet-friendly?
No, 195 Hermer Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 195 Hermer Cir offer parking?
Yes, 195 Hermer Cir offers parking.
Does 195 Hermer Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Hermer Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Hermer Cir have a pool?
No, 195 Hermer Cir does not have a pool.
Does 195 Hermer Cir have accessible units?
No, 195 Hermer Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Hermer Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Hermer Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
