195 Beverly Rd Ne

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Luxuriously remodeled, INTOWN home in PRESTIGIOUS Ansley Park. INTOWN living at it's best!! ATL Beltline, Piedmont Park & Midtown restaurants in your back yard! New eat-in, custom Kitchen with Sub-Zero, Miele & Bosch appliances. Din Rm w/ French doors to large terrace. Master Bd w/Balcony & Midtown views. Stunning, New Master BA w/ city views & heated floors. Library & additional Bedroom and Bathroom w/ high-end fixtures on Main Level. Lower Level features 2 Bds, full BA, Family Room & Rec/Bonus Room. Would lend itself beautifully for those with Mid-Century style.