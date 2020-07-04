All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

195 Beverly Rd Ne

195 Beverly Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

195 Beverly Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxuriously remodeled, INTOWN home in PRESTIGIOUS Ansley Park. INTOWN living at it's best!! ATL Beltline, Piedmont Park & Midtown restaurants in your back yard! New eat-in, custom Kitchen with Sub-Zero, Miele & Bosch appliances. Din Rm w/ French doors to large terrace. Master Bd w/Balcony & Midtown views. Stunning, New Master BA w/ city views & heated floors. Library & additional Bedroom and Bathroom w/ high-end fixtures on Main Level. Lower Level features 2 Bds, full BA, Family Room & Rec/Bonus Room. Would lend itself beautifully for those with Mid-Century style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Beverly Rd Ne have any available units?
195 Beverly Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Beverly Rd Ne have?
Some of 195 Beverly Rd Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Beverly Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
195 Beverly Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Beverly Rd Ne pet-friendly?
No, 195 Beverly Rd Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 195 Beverly Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 195 Beverly Rd Ne offers parking.
Does 195 Beverly Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Beverly Rd Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Beverly Rd Ne have a pool?
No, 195 Beverly Rd Ne does not have a pool.
Does 195 Beverly Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 195 Beverly Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Beverly Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Beverly Rd Ne has units with dishwashers.

