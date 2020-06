Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great newer home in popular Riverside Community. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths - wow! First floor features hardwood floors, open living, kit and dining rooms, crown moldings, master bed and bath and guest room with additional bath. Upstairs has 2 large carpeted bedrooms and an additional small room great for an office. All bedrooms have great closet space. This home is in great shape and ready to move in. Great Atlanta City Schools! NO AHA VOUCHERS.