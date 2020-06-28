All apartments in Atlanta
1941 Maywood Place Northwest

1941 Maywood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Maywood Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Maywood Place Northwest have any available units?
1941 Maywood Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1941 Maywood Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Maywood Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Maywood Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 Maywood Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1941 Maywood Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1941 Maywood Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1941 Maywood Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Maywood Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Maywood Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1941 Maywood Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Maywood Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1941 Maywood Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Maywood Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Maywood Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Maywood Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Maywood Place Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
