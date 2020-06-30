All apartments in Atlanta
1939 Handley Avenue Southwest
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 PM

1939 Handley Avenue Southwest

1939 Handley Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Handley Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1939 Handley Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Handley Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 Handley Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

