1933 Lebanon Drive NE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 1
1933 Lebanon Drive NE
1933 Lebanon Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1933 Lebanon Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Mid-Century Modern.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1933 Lebanon Drive NE have any available units?
1933 Lebanon Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1933 Lebanon Drive NE have?
Some of 1933 Lebanon Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1933 Lebanon Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Lebanon Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Lebanon Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Lebanon Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1933 Lebanon Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1933 Lebanon Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Lebanon Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 Lebanon Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Lebanon Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1933 Lebanon Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Lebanon Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1933 Lebanon Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Lebanon Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Lebanon Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
