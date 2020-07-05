1920 Grange Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to move in. All updated appliances in the kitchen including built in microwave. There is a cozy deck on the front and back of the house. All brand new flooring throughout the house and renovated bathrooms. You won't want to miss this one. (Alarm system will not remain in the home)



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



