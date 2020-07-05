All apartments in Atlanta
1920 Grange Dr SE
1920 Grange Dr SE

1920 Grange Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Grange Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to move in. All updated appliances in the kitchen including built in microwave. There is a cozy deck on the front and back of the house. All brand new flooring throughout the house and renovated bathrooms. You won't want to miss this one. (Alarm system will not remain in the home)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

