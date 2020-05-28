All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1915 North Ave

1915 North Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1915 North Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1915 North Ave Available 06/15/19 2 Bed 2 Bath located in Atlanta - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/882371

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF TENANT IN PLACE!

This is a very beautiful home with lots of charm. Two bedrooms with two baths. Don''t miss out on your opportunity. Located conveniently near Donald Lee Howell Parkway

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1915 North Ave is currently being rented for $1150/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4834554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 North Ave have any available units?
1915 North Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1915 North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1915 North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 North Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 North Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1915 North Ave offer parking?
No, 1915 North Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1915 North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 North Ave have a pool?
No, 1915 North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1915 North Ave have accessible units?
No, 1915 North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 North Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 North Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
