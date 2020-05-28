Amenities

pet friendly

accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1915 North Ave Available 06/15/19 2 Bed 2 Bath located in Atlanta - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/882371



THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF TENANT IN PLACE!



This is a very beautiful home with lots of charm. Two bedrooms with two baths. Don''t miss out on your opportunity. Located conveniently near Donald Lee Howell Parkway



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1915 North Ave is currently being rented for $1150/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



