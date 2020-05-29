191 Campbell Street SE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Fabulous 1925 home, completely updated inside. 4 beds & 3.5 baths. New kitchen w/ SS appliances and marble countertops, self-closing cabinets and drawers. Hardwood, tile & carpet floors. Master on Main with en-suite bathroom; double vanities, double head shower. 2 Additional beds on main floor (one w/ private bath) & 1.5 baths. Upstairs is 1 large bedroom w/ bonus area & bath. w/d hookup inside or owner will supply w/d. 1 car Carport with workshop area. Off street parking; fenced driveway.