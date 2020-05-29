All apartments in Atlanta
191 Campbell Street SE
191 Campbell Street SE

191 Campbell Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

191 Campbell Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fabulous 1925 home, completely updated inside. 4 beds & 3.5 baths. New kitchen w/ SS appliances and marble countertops, self-closing cabinets and drawers. Hardwood, tile & carpet floors. Master on Main with en-suite bathroom; double vanities, double head shower. 2 Additional beds on main floor (one w/ private bath) & 1.5 baths. Upstairs is 1 large bedroom w/ bonus area & bath. w/d hookup inside or owner will supply w/d. 1 car Carport with workshop area. Off street parking; fenced driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Campbell Street SE have any available units?
191 Campbell Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Campbell Street SE have?
Some of 191 Campbell Street SE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Campbell Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
191 Campbell Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Campbell Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 191 Campbell Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 191 Campbell Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 191 Campbell Street SE offers parking.
Does 191 Campbell Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Campbell Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Campbell Street SE have a pool?
No, 191 Campbell Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 191 Campbell Street SE have accessible units?
No, 191 Campbell Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Campbell Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Campbell Street SE has units with dishwashers.

