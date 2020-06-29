Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1908 Delowe Place SW
1908 Delowe Place SW
1908 Delowe Place Southwest
Report This Listing
Location
1908 Delowe Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 Delowe Place SW have any available units?
1908 Delowe Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1908 Delowe Place SW have?
Some of 1908 Delowe Place SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1908 Delowe Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Delowe Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Delowe Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Delowe Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1908 Delowe Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Delowe Place SW offers parking.
Does 1908 Delowe Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Delowe Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Delowe Place SW have a pool?
No, 1908 Delowe Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Delowe Place SW have accessible units?
No, 1908 Delowe Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Delowe Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Delowe Place SW has units with dishwashers.
