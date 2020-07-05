188 Hemphill School Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Adamsville
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute as a button!!! Beautiful hardwoods throughout. New kitchen cabinets. New appliances. Updated master bath and master walk in closet. Totally enclosed private backyard and fenced front. Call before it's gone!!! Ready to move in! No section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have any available units?
188 NW Hemphill School Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have?
Some of 188 NW Hemphill School Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 NW Hemphill School Rd currently offering any rent specials?
188 NW Hemphill School Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.