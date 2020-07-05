All apartments in Atlanta
188 NW Hemphill School Rd

188 Hemphill School Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

188 Hemphill School Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Cute as a button!!! Beautiful hardwoods throughout. New kitchen cabinets. New appliances. Updated master bath and master walk in closet. Totally enclosed private backyard and fenced front. Call before it's gone!!! Ready to move in! No section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have any available units?
188 NW Hemphill School Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have?
Some of 188 NW Hemphill School Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 NW Hemphill School Rd currently offering any rent specials?
188 NW Hemphill School Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 NW Hemphill School Rd pet-friendly?
No, 188 NW Hemphill School Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd offer parking?
Yes, 188 NW Hemphill School Rd offers parking.
Does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 NW Hemphill School Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have a pool?
No, 188 NW Hemphill School Rd does not have a pool.
Does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have accessible units?
No, 188 NW Hemphill School Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 188 NW Hemphill School Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 NW Hemphill School Rd has units with dishwashers.

