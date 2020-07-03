Rent Calculator
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM
1874 Stanfield Avenue NW
1874 Stanfield Avenue NW
No Longer Available
Location
1874 Stanfield Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Great home facing fabulous park and playgrounds and near West Side Charter School. Open floor plan with hardwoods throughout main floor. Rare 4 bedroom plan just painted and in move-in condition..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW have any available units?
1874 Stanfield Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW have?
Some of 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Stanfield Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 Stanfield Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
