Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1859 King Alfred Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1859 King Alfred Dr SW
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1859 King Alfred Dr SW
1859 King Alfred Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1859 King Alfred Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3855568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1859 King Alfred Dr SW have any available units?
1859 King Alfred Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1859 King Alfred Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1859 King Alfred Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 King Alfred Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 1859 King Alfred Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1859 King Alfred Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1859 King Alfred Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1859 King Alfred Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1859 King Alfred Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 King Alfred Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1859 King Alfred Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1859 King Alfred Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1859 King Alfred Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 King Alfred Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 King Alfred Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1859 King Alfred Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1859 King Alfred Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus