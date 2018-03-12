All apartments in Atlanta
1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest

1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
A Complete remodel with Beautiful finishes throughout. Located in hot the Venetian Hills neighborhood! Kitchen features gray cabinets with soft close drawers, a stylish backsplash, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances. The home offers Custom wall trim, trendy tile in the bathrooms, designer light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors, New roof, new HVAC, new electrical, new windows, new siding, a private deck, oversized back yard and much more. Conveniently located to Marta, shopping, highways, airport and downtown Atlanta. Come see in person!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest have any available units?
1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest have?
Some of 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
