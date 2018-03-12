1858 Bayberry Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

A Complete remodel with Beautiful finishes throughout. Located in hot the Venetian Hills neighborhood! Kitchen features gray cabinets with soft close drawers, a stylish backsplash, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances. The home offers Custom wall trim, trendy tile in the bathrooms, designer light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors, New roof, new HVAC, new electrical, new windows, new siding, a private deck, oversized back yard and much more. Conveniently located to Marta, shopping, highways, airport and downtown Atlanta. Come see in person!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.