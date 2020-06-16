All apartments in Atlanta
1856 Perry Blvd.
1856 Perry Blvd
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

1856 Perry Blvd

1856 Perry Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1856 Perry Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Partially furnished 4BR, 3.5BA, 2 car garage in West Highlands! Close to Midtown, GA-Tech, W Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead & Airport. WeHi has 4 parks, jogging trail, security patrol & Westside Charter Sch. 9' ceilings, 2 pc crown moldings, formal dining rm w/judges paneling, kitchen w/SS appliances, large deck, great master suite & hardwd flrs. Home also comes with new couch, dining room table, bar stools in the kitchen, king bed & dresser in master, flat screen TV in living room. Smart house! Everything can be controlled remotely: front door, garage, lights,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1856 Perry Blvd have any available units?
1856 Perry Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 Perry Blvd have?
Some of 1856 Perry Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 Perry Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Perry Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 Perry Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1856 Perry Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1856 Perry Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1856 Perry Blvd offers parking.
Does 1856 Perry Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 Perry Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 Perry Blvd have a pool?
No, 1856 Perry Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1856 Perry Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1856 Perry Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 Perry Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1856 Perry Blvd has units with dishwashers.

