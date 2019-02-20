Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
1855 Langston Ave SW
1855 Langston Ave SW
1855 Langston Avenue Southwest
Location
1855 Langston Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great location, close to everything, hardwood flooring, private setting, must see! - Great location, close to everything, hardwood flooring, private setting, must see!
(RLNE5180954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1855 Langston Ave SW have any available units?
1855 Langston Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1855 Langston Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Langston Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Langston Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1855 Langston Ave SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1855 Langston Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1855 Langston Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Langston Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Langston Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Langston Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1855 Langston Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Langston Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1855 Langston Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Langston Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Langston Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Langston Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Langston Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
