Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1839 Penelope Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:49 AM
1839 Penelope Road
1839 Penelope Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1839 Penelope Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Penelope
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This updated move-in ready home is ready for you and your family! No Section 8, Minimum 640 credit score required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1839 Penelope Road have any available units?
1839 Penelope Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1839 Penelope Road currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Penelope Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Penelope Road pet-friendly?
No, 1839 Penelope Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1839 Penelope Road offer parking?
Yes, 1839 Penelope Road offers parking.
Does 1839 Penelope Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Penelope Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Penelope Road have a pool?
No, 1839 Penelope Road does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Penelope Road have accessible units?
No, 1839 Penelope Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Penelope Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Penelope Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 Penelope Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 Penelope Road does not have units with air conditioning.
