1816 Giben Rd
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

1816 Giben Rd

1816 Giben Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Giben Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Betmar Lavilla

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Giben Rd have any available units?
1816 Giben Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Giben Rd have?
Some of 1816 Giben Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Giben Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Giben Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Giben Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Giben Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Giben Rd offer parking?
No, 1816 Giben Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Giben Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Giben Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Giben Rd have a pool?
No, 1816 Giben Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Giben Rd have accessible units?
No, 1816 Giben Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Giben Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Giben Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

