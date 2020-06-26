1815 Flagler Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

1930's English Cottage - Home has a sunroom, seperate living room w FP, kitchen with tiled walls and counter tops, newer SS appliances, master suite with tiled bathroom, seperate shower/tub, double vanities, large walk-in closet, balcony off the master with sprial staircase, terrace level rec room, office, laudry room and workshop. Walk to the beltline, Ansley Park, Midtown & Ansley Mall. The rent includes lawn service (new sprinkler system) and regular maintenace including the HVAC serviced.