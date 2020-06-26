All apartments in Atlanta
1815 Flagler Avenue NE

1815 Flagler Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Flagler Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1930's English Cottage - Home has a sunroom, seperate living room w FP, kitchen with tiled walls and counter tops, newer SS appliances, master suite with tiled bathroom, seperate shower/tub, double vanities, large walk-in closet, balcony off the master with sprial staircase, terrace level rec room, office, laudry room and workshop. Walk to the beltline, Ansley Park, Midtown & Ansley Mall. The rent includes lawn service (new sprinkler system) and regular maintenace including the HVAC serviced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Flagler Avenue NE have any available units?
1815 Flagler Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1815 Flagler Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Flagler Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Flagler Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Flagler Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1815 Flagler Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 1815 Flagler Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Flagler Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Flagler Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Flagler Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1815 Flagler Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Flagler Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1815 Flagler Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Flagler Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Flagler Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Flagler Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 Flagler Avenue NE has units with air conditioning.
