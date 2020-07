Amenities

extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

***Available Now***

Beautiful 3BR 2BA home features 1700 sq. ft of space with a large living room with built-in shelves, extra storage space in an upper level loft, a huge kitchen great for entertaining. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.