All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1807 Charleston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
1807 Charleston Ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM
1807 Charleston Ave
1807 Charleston Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1807 Charleston Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1807 Charleston Ave. - The nicely remodeled home includes new everything. Fresh paint, new carpet, new alliances, new kitchen and bathrooms. Be the first to enjoy this beautiful home.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5467027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 Charleston Ave have any available units?
1807 Charleston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1807 Charleston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Charleston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Charleston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Charleston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1807 Charleston Ave offer parking?
No, 1807 Charleston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Charleston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Charleston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Charleston Ave have a pool?
No, 1807 Charleston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Charleston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1807 Charleston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Charleston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Charleston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Charleston Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Charleston Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
