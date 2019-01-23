1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311 Pomona Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bd/2ba renovation. New flooring, paint, fixtures, stainless steel appliances.Spacious yard and deck. A must see! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest have any available units?
1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.