Atlanta, GA
1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest

1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Pomona Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bd/2ba renovation. New flooring, paint, fixtures, stainless steel appliances.Spacious yard and deck. A must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest have any available units?
1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Fort Valley Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
