Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest
1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Scotts Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Carpeted living and bedroom. Section 8 welcome. 4 min walk to MARTA bus 60
Cottage style home on leval easy to maintain home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1805 Mary George Avenue Northwest has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus