1804 Ellen Street NW

1804 Ellen Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Hills Park
Cozy 2 Bedroom Bungalow Home in West Midtown is where you wan to be! Open floorplan to entertain family/ guests while you do dinner. Amazing deck, fenced backyard with a peaceful view. Master Suite big enough for a King size bed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
