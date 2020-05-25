1803 South Gordon Street Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 1 full bath with nice kitchen, dining room and living room. Hard wood floors & ceramic tile throughout. Renovated with new windows & new hot water heater. Kitchen has all new appliances with gas stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Private backyard. Outbuilding can be used as a workshop, garage, storage, and more! Convenient location.



Application process includes credit check, background check, rental history & employment verification. Income should be = to or more than 3x monthly rent. Security deposit is $1,200 with good credit, rental history and employment.

4-sided brick home convenient to downtown. Private backyard. Quarterly pest control provided.



Outbuilding can be used as a workshop, garage, storage, and more!