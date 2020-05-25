All apartments in Atlanta
1803 South Gordon Street Southwest

1803 South Gordon Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1803 South Gordon Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 full bath with nice kitchen, dining room and living room. Hard wood floors & ceramic tile throughout. Renovated with new windows & new hot water heater. Kitchen has all new appliances with gas stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Private backyard. Outbuilding can be used as a workshop, garage, storage, and more! Convenient location.

Application process includes credit check, background check, rental history & employment verification. Income should be = to or more than 3x monthly rent. Security deposit is $1,200 with good credit, rental history and employment.
4-sided brick home convenient to downtown. Private backyard. Quarterly pest control provided.

Outbuilding can be used as a workshop, garage, storage, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest have any available units?
1803 South Gordon Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest have?
Some of 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1803 South Gordon Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 South Gordon Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

