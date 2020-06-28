1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW luxury townhome with attached 2-car garage. This unfurnished unit boasts an open, high-end kitchen + stainless Viking appliances perfect for entertaining, a beautiful family room + gas log fireplace, designer lighting throughout, abundant storage, walk-in closets, & 4 outdoor living spaces including 2 rooftop terraces! Ideal community for anyone seeking a fabulous Intown living space + walkability to numerous restaurants, the ATL Beltline, great schools, Ardmore park, shops & much more! New washer, dryer, and window treatments installed by 9/13! Available Now!