Atlanta, GA
1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW

1802 Huntington Hills Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Huntington Hills Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW luxury townhome with attached 2-car garage. This unfurnished unit boasts an open, high-end kitchen + stainless Viking appliances perfect for entertaining, a beautiful family room + gas log fireplace, designer lighting throughout, abundant storage, walk-in closets, & 4 outdoor living spaces including 2 rooftop terraces! Ideal community for anyone seeking a fabulous Intown living space + walkability to numerous restaurants, the ATL Beltline, great schools, Ardmore park, shops & much more! New washer, dryer, and window treatments installed by 9/13! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW have any available units?
1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW have?
Some of 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Huntington Hills Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
