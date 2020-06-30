All apartments in Atlanta
1799 Sanford Drive

1799 Sanford Dr NW
Location

1799 Sanford Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Stunning NEW BUILD available in West Midtown! This home features an open concept with hardwood flooring, large kitchen with granite countertops, island, and all new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find an oversized master suite with walk-in closet and double vanity, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, and laundry room. Perfect location minutes from downtown and Atlantic Station, major interstates and more! Community offers picnic areas, walking paths, and playgrounds. Available for immediate move-in!!

**We do not post on Craigslist**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 Sanford Drive have any available units?
1799 Sanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1799 Sanford Drive have?
Some of 1799 Sanford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 Sanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1799 Sanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 Sanford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1799 Sanford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1799 Sanford Drive offer parking?
No, 1799 Sanford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1799 Sanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 Sanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 Sanford Drive have a pool?
No, 1799 Sanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1799 Sanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1799 Sanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 Sanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1799 Sanford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

