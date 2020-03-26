1788 Thomasville Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315 Thomasville Heights
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous renovated home!! We accept Housing Choice Program Vouchers Granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. More pictures coming soon!! call Sholem for scheduling 404-829-2319
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE have any available units?
1788 Thomasville Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1788 Thomasville Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1788 Thomasville Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.