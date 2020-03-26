All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1788 Thomasville Dr SE

1788 Thomasville Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1788 Thomasville Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous renovated home!!
We accept Housing Choice Program Vouchers
Granite counters and Stainless steel appliances.
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
More pictures coming soon!!
call Sholem for scheduling 404-829-2319

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE have any available units?
1788 Thomasville Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1788 Thomasville Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1788 Thomasville Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 Thomasville Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 1788 Thomasville Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE offer parking?
No, 1788 Thomasville Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1788 Thomasville Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1788 Thomasville Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1788 Thomasville Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1788 Thomasville Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1788 Thomasville Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1788 Thomasville Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
