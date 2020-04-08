1781 Langston Avenue SW

Amenities

Magnificent renovation showcases vaulted ceilings and open, light-filled living. The spiral staircase leads to office or bonus flex space with bird's eye view of the entire main floor. Enjoy the large island w/microwave, gas range & soft close cabinets. Master suite oasis has individual vanities, oversized walk-in shower w/swing door and bench. Barn door highlights laundry and walk-in pantry with shiplap adding the finishing touch. New HVAC. New Roof. You won't find another one like this!