All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1781 Langston Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1781 Langston Avenue SW
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

1781 Langston Avenue SW

1781 Langston Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1781 Langston Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Magnificent renovation showcases vaulted ceilings and open, light-filled living. The spiral staircase leads to office or bonus flex space with bird's eye view of the entire main floor. Enjoy the large island w/microwave, gas range & soft close cabinets. Master suite oasis has individual vanities, oversized walk-in shower w/swing door and bench. Barn door highlights laundry and walk-in pantry with shiplap adding the finishing touch. New HVAC. New Roof. You won't find another one like this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Langston Avenue SW have any available units?
1781 Langston Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 Langston Avenue SW have?
Some of 1781 Langston Avenue SW's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Langston Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Langston Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Langston Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1781 Langston Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1781 Langston Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 1781 Langston Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 1781 Langston Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Langston Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Langston Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1781 Langston Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Langston Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1781 Langston Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Langston Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Langston Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus