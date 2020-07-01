1776 Piper Circle SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are a pet lover or gardener - this home is for you! Renovated, 4-side brick ranch on a partial basement is in a terrific location, offering a separate living room and dining room. Covered porch. Open kitchen floor plan with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is beautiful sunroom with fireplace and views of your private backyard that sits on one acre. The backyard also has a working green house, courtyard and clothesline to hang dry your laundry. Laundry areas is in the partial basement. This home is on a quiet street, away from traffic.