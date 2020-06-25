All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

177 Griffin St

177 Griffin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

177 Griffin Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for Immediate Move-in!!! 4br/2ba Home in the Heart of Atlanta!! Won't Last Long!!!! - BRAND NEW LISTING!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!!

Lovely 4br/2ba home within minutes of Downtown, Marta, Atlanta Sports Attractions and entertainment, Hospitals and Schools. The rocking chair front porch welcomes you to the home, which leads to a large open living area with lots of windows for natural light. The separate dining room has french doors from the living area and a view to the kitchen. There are three bedrooms and a full bathroom upfront, and the master w/full bathroom in the back of the house. The home also has a family room, or bonus room in the back of the house off the kitchen, near the master bedroom. The house has lovely hardwood floors throughout. Perfect setting for a roommate plan. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Aisha@granvillemanagement.net or CALL: 470-338-0635
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE4925183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Griffin St have any available units?
177 Griffin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 177 Griffin St currently offering any rent specials?
177 Griffin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Griffin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 Griffin St is pet friendly.
Does 177 Griffin St offer parking?
No, 177 Griffin St does not offer parking.
Does 177 Griffin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Griffin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Griffin St have a pool?
No, 177 Griffin St does not have a pool.
Does 177 Griffin St have accessible units?
No, 177 Griffin St does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Griffin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Griffin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Griffin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Griffin St does not have units with air conditioning.
