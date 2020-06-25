177 Griffin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for Immediate Move-in!!! 4br/2ba Home in the Heart of Atlanta!!



Lovely 4br/2ba home within minutes of Downtown, Marta, Atlanta Sports Attractions and entertainment, Hospitals and Schools. The rocking chair front porch welcomes you to the home, which leads to a large open living area with lots of windows for natural light. The separate dining room has french doors from the living area and a view to the kitchen. There are three bedrooms and a full bathroom upfront, and the master w/full bathroom in the back of the house. The home also has a family room, or bonus room in the back of the house off the kitchen, near the master bedroom. The house has lovely hardwood floors throughout. Perfect setting for a roommate plan. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

