1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish townhome in gated community w/24-hour security guard features an open floor plan w/high ceilings, hardwood floors, nice kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & pantry opens to dining & living area, access to a large deck for outside enjoyment. Split bedroom plan offers a bedroom on main level with tiled full bathroom, and a bedroom on the lower level with tiled full bathroom. All major appliances included - stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, & dishwasher. Professionally managed. Amenities, trash, landscaping included.