Atlanta, GA
1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761

1761 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish townhome in gated community w/24-hour security guard features an open floor plan w/high ceilings, hardwood floors, nice kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & pantry opens to dining & living area, access to a large deck for outside enjoyment. Split bedroom plan offers a bedroom on main level with tiled full bathroom, and a bedroom on the lower level with tiled full bathroom. All major appliances included - stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, & dishwasher. Professionally managed. Amenities, trash, landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 have any available units?
1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 have?
Some of 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 pet-friendly?
No, 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 offer parking?
Yes, 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 offers parking.
Does 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 have a pool?
No, 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 does not have a pool.
Does 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 have accessible units?
No, 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 Liberty Parkway Unit # 1761 has units with dishwashers.
