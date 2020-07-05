Rent Calculator
176 Stratford Dr. NW
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 1
176 Stratford Dr. NW
176 Stratford Drive Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
176 Stratford Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home minutes from I-285 and I-20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 176 Stratford Dr. NW have any available units?
176 Stratford Dr. NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 176 Stratford Dr. NW have?
Some of 176 Stratford Dr. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 176 Stratford Dr. NW currently offering any rent specials?
176 Stratford Dr. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Stratford Dr. NW pet-friendly?
No, 176 Stratford Dr. NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 176 Stratford Dr. NW offer parking?
No, 176 Stratford Dr. NW does not offer parking.
Does 176 Stratford Dr. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Stratford Dr. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Stratford Dr. NW have a pool?
No, 176 Stratford Dr. NW does not have a pool.
Does 176 Stratford Dr. NW have accessible units?
No, 176 Stratford Dr. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Stratford Dr. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Stratford Dr. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
