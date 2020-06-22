All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1758 Leslie Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1758 Leslie Ave SW
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

1758 Leslie Ave SW

1758 Leslie Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1758 Leslie Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT! This adorable home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh, neutral paint throughout! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the entire home. Bathrooms have tile showers. Kitchen offers White Cabinets and beautiful Granite Counter-tops! The Kitchen will also come equipped with brand new Stainless Steel, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave! Don't miss out on the luxuries of this FULLY RENOVATED home! Visit today, this home will not last long!!! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in.)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Leslie Ave SW have any available units?
1758 Leslie Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 Leslie Ave SW have?
Some of 1758 Leslie Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Leslie Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Leslie Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Leslie Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1758 Leslie Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1758 Leslie Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1758 Leslie Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1758 Leslie Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 Leslie Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Leslie Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1758 Leslie Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Leslie Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1758 Leslie Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Leslie Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 Leslie Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus