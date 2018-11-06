1752 Laurelwood Dr SW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 BR/2 BA home is so charming! Before you step inside think how nice it would be to relax in a rocking chair on the front porch in the evening. Once you you enter the home you will be struck by how roomy it is. The living room is huge and has a rustic fireplace as its focal point, flanked on either side by cabinets for additional storage. Right away you will notice that the interior has been freshly painted and that there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The dining room has two large windows for a great back yard view. It also opens to an enclosed back porch through a half door that can be opened fully or only at the top. The kitchen has plenty of counter space. Also on this level is the master bedroom which has its own private bathroom featuring a beautifully tiled shower, new vanity and walk-in closet. On the upper level you will find 2 additional bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and a hall bathroom. Finally you need to experience the back yard with its granite walls. Very unique. Pets under 30 pounds with $250 half fee/half deposit - no aggressive breeds. No Section 8.