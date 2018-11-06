All apartments in Atlanta
1752 Laurelwood Dr SW.
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

1752 Laurelwood Dr SW

1752 Laurelwood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Laurelwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Adams Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 BR/2 BA home is so charming! Before you step inside think how nice it would be to relax in a rocking chair on the front porch in the evening. Once you you enter the home you will be struck by how roomy it is. The living room is huge and has a rustic fireplace as its focal point, flanked on either side by cabinets for additional storage. Right away you will notice that the interior has been freshly painted and that there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The dining room has two large windows for a great back yard view. It also opens to an enclosed back porch through a half door that can be opened fully or only at the top. The kitchen has plenty of counter space. Also on this level is the master bedroom which has its own private bathroom featuring a beautifully tiled shower, new vanity and walk-in closet. On the upper level you will find 2 additional bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and a hall bathroom. Finally you need to experience the back yard with its granite walls. Very unique. Pets under 30 pounds with $250 half fee/half deposit - no aggressive breeds. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW have any available units?
1752 Laurelwood Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW have?
Some of 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Laurelwood Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW offers parking.
Does 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1752 Laurelwood Dr SW has units with dishwashers.

