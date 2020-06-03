All apartments in Atlanta
1750 Commerce Dr Nw

1750 Commerce Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Commerce Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent:$1,679 - $2,509*
Deposit:$250.00

* Pricing Subject to Lease Term Availability
Apartments

Expansive 10 Ceilings with Crown Molding
Full Size Washer and Dryer in Every Home
High Speed Internet Access
Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedroom
Granite Preparation Island with Pendant Lighting
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Built-In Microwave
Over-Sized Soaking Tubs
Extravagant Walk-In Closets
A Range of Spacious One and Two Bedroom Floor Plans

Community

Covered Parking Deck
Interior Hallways with Elevator Access
Clubhouse with Full Kitchen and Coffee Bar
Billiard and Game Room with Wi-Fi Access and TV Seating Area
24 Hour Fitness Center
Sparkling Pool with Grilling Area
Serene Courtyard with Relaxing Fountain
Community Conference Room
Walk to Retail and Dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Commerce Dr Nw have any available units?
1750 Commerce Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Commerce Dr Nw have?
Some of 1750 Commerce Dr Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Commerce Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Commerce Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Commerce Dr Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Commerce Dr Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1750 Commerce Dr Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Commerce Dr Nw offers parking.
Does 1750 Commerce Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Commerce Dr Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Commerce Dr Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Commerce Dr Nw has a pool.
Does 1750 Commerce Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 1750 Commerce Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Commerce Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Commerce Dr Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
