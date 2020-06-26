Rent Calculator
175 Le Brun Road NE
175 Le Brun Road NE
175 Le Brun Road Northeast
Report This Listing
Location
175 Le Brun Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated ranch home in Chastain Park. Jackson ES district. Available starting 7/1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 175 Le Brun Road NE have any available units?
175 Le Brun Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 175 Le Brun Road NE have?
Some of 175 Le Brun Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 175 Le Brun Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
175 Le Brun Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Le Brun Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 175 Le Brun Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 175 Le Brun Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 175 Le Brun Road NE offers parking.
Does 175 Le Brun Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Le Brun Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Le Brun Road NE have a pool?
No, 175 Le Brun Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 175 Le Brun Road NE have accessible units?
No, 175 Le Brun Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Le Brun Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Le Brun Road NE has units with dishwashers.
