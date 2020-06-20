1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

West Midtown, minutes from GA Tech, Aquarium, MARTA, Centennial Park, the developing Westside Reservoir, a plethora of amazing dining & entertaining experiences. Easy access to I20, I75, I85, I285. This new construction unit is fully equipped with its own Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Walk In Closet and Bath with Washer & Dryer. You'll enjoy Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Flooring is HW, Tile & Carpet with a Private Entrance. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in rental (WIFI, Electric, Gas, Water & Sewage). Rental is for 1 person occupancy.