Atlanta, GA
1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW

1747 Stone Hedge Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1747 Stone Hedge Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
West Midtown, minutes from GA Tech, Aquarium, MARTA, Centennial Park, the developing Westside Reservoir, a plethora of amazing dining & entertaining experiences. Easy access to I20, I75, I85, I285. This new construction unit is fully equipped with its own Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Walk In Closet and Bath with Washer & Dryer. You'll enjoy Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Flooring is HW, Tile & Carpet with a Private Entrance. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in rental (WIFI, Electric, Gas, Water & Sewage). Rental is for 1 person occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW have any available units?
1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW have?
Some of 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
