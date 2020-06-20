1747 Stone Hedge Drive NW

Amenities
West Midtown, minutes from GA Tech, Aquarium, MARTA, Centennial Park, the developing Westside Reservoir, a plethora of amazing dining & entertaining experiences. Easy access to I20, I75, I85, I285. This new construction unit is fully equipped with its own Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Walk In Closet and Bath with Washer & Dryer. You'll enjoy Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Flooring is HW, Tile & Carpet with a Private Entrance. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in rental (WIFI, Electric, Gas, Water & Sewage). Rental is for 1 person occupancy.