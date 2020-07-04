174 Chester Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d62f8808f ---- HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 2B/2/BA IN THE SOUTH PARK LOFTS IN CABBAGETOWN/REYNOLDSTOWN!! Authentic industrial loft with open ducts and brick. Loft has European custom shower with garden tub, open floorplan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, located in gated community, swimming pool, fitness center. Literally steps away from Beltline, Glenwood, Krog Street, Ponce City Market!! This home will not last long! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE TEXT STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!