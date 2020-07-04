All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

174 Chester Ave.

174 Chester Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

174 Chester Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d62f8808f ---- HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 2B/2/BA IN THE SOUTH PARK LOFTS IN CABBAGETOWN/REYNOLDSTOWN!! Authentic industrial loft with open ducts and brick. Loft has European custom shower with garden tub, open floorplan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, located in gated community, swimming pool, fitness center. Literally steps away from Beltline, Glenwood, Krog Street, Ponce City Market!! This home will not last long! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE TEXT STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Chester Ave. have any available units?
174 Chester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Chester Ave. have?
Some of 174 Chester Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Chester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
174 Chester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Chester Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 174 Chester Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 174 Chester Ave. offer parking?
No, 174 Chester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 174 Chester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Chester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Chester Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 174 Chester Ave. has a pool.
Does 174 Chester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 174 Chester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Chester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Chester Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

