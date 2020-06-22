All apartments in Atlanta
1735 Peachtree Street NE

Location

1735 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Exciting, luxury townhome in centrally located gated community highlighted by brand new hardwoods & fresh paint throughout. Light & bright main floor includes large, eat-in kitchen w/high-end stainless appliances & granite countertops;family room w/gas fireplace flanked by built-ins overlooking private patio & a separate dining room. Second floor master retreat includes oversized bedroom, separate sitting room/office, spa bath & 2 walk-in closets. Third floor features two bedrooms, full bath & laundry room. Great flexible space on street level including full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Peachtree Street NE have any available units?
1735 Peachtree Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Peachtree Street NE have?
Some of 1735 Peachtree Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Peachtree Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Peachtree Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Peachtree Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Peachtree Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1735 Peachtree Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Peachtree Street NE does offer parking.
Does 1735 Peachtree Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Peachtree Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Peachtree Street NE have a pool?
No, 1735 Peachtree Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Peachtree Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1735 Peachtree Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Peachtree Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Peachtree Street NE has units with dishwashers.
