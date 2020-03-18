All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1735 NE Peachtree Street NE

1735 Peachtree St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Fantastic top floor unit. Immaculate and spacious condo. Gated Community. Space for the $. Separate LR & DR /w 2-sided FP & hardwood floor. Updated kitchen /w custom cabinets, marble counters & stainless appliances. Spacious master /w floor tile, 2 walk-in closets & updated bath /w walk-in shower, dual vanities & spa tub. 2 additional bedrms (one /w a murphy bed is a perfect office) /w shared bath. All windows have new laminate glass and acrylic soundproofing. Well-managed complex. Laundry closet. Freshly painted through out. 2 parking spaces. Guest parking. Pool, Gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE have any available units?
1735 NE Peachtree Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE have?
Some of 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1735 NE Peachtree Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE offers parking.
Does 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE has a pool.
Does 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 NE Peachtree Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
