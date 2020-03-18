1735 NE Peachtree Street NE

Amenities

Fantastic top floor unit. Immaculate and spacious condo. Gated Community. Space for the $. Separate LR & DR /w 2-sided FP & hardwood floor. Updated kitchen /w custom cabinets, marble counters & stainless appliances. Spacious master /w floor tile, 2 walk-in closets & updated bath /w walk-in shower, dual vanities & spa tub. 2 additional bedrms (one /w a murphy bed is a perfect office) /w shared bath. All windows have new laminate glass and acrylic soundproofing. Well-managed complex. Laundry closet. Freshly painted through out. 2 parking spaces. Guest parking. Pool, Gym