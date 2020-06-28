All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1734 Marcel Ave SW

1734 Marcel Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Marcel Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath! - Intown Property Less than 10 Minutes from Downtown Atlanta - AMAZING renovation located in the Venetian Hills/Historic Cascade area!
This home features 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 full beautiful bathrooms.
Bright kitchen with granite counter-tops, white cabinets, dishwasher, refrigerator all appliances are SS.
Features an open-floor plan
Large bathrooms with new Ceramic tile and double sinks.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Private backyard includes deck.
Close to the belt line and minutes from the New Tyler Perry Studio!
THIS HOME WAS TAKEN DOWN TO THE STUDS!!!
EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Marcel Ave SW have any available units?
1734 Marcel Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Marcel Ave SW have?
Some of 1734 Marcel Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Marcel Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Marcel Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Marcel Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1734 Marcel Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1734 Marcel Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1734 Marcel Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Marcel Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 Marcel Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Marcel Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1734 Marcel Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Marcel Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1734 Marcel Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Marcel Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 Marcel Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
