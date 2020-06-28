1734 Marcel Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath! - Intown Property Less than 10 Minutes from Downtown Atlanta - AMAZING renovation located in the Venetian Hills/Historic Cascade area!

This home features 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 full beautiful bathrooms.

Bright kitchen with granite counter-tops, white cabinets, dishwasher, refrigerator all appliances are SS.

Features an open-floor plan

Large bathrooms with new Ceramic tile and double sinks.

Hardwood floors throughout.

Private backyard includes deck.

Close to the belt line and minutes from the New Tyler Perry Studio!

THIS HOME WAS TAKEN DOWN TO THE STUDS!!!

EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW!!!



No Pets Allowed



