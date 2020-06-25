1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Location, location: Great in-town location in East Atlanta, just 1 mile from East Atlanta Village (shine/shop) with quick access to public transportation, I-20/85, this charming home is central to everything and has been totally renovated. Granite counter in kitchens and baths, hardwood in all rooms and tile in the baths, upscale appliances and on-trend dark cabinets make this one hard to pass up. Fenced back yard has covered patio/deck. This rentals comes with a full size washer and dryer. Off street parking for up to 3 cars. Pets Ok!! Don't miss out, this one won't last



$2050.00 is the discounted rent from $2100.00 for online rent payment on the 1st of each month. Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee. 200 doc prep fee.



Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.