1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:43 AM

1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE

1727 Flat Shoals Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Flat Shoals Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location: Great in-town location in East Atlanta, just 1 mile from East Atlanta Village (shine/shop) with quick access to public transportation, I-20/85, this charming home is central to everything and has been totally renovated. Granite counter in kitchens and baths, hardwood in all rooms and tile in the baths, upscale appliances and on-trend dark cabinets make this one hard to pass up. Fenced back yard has covered patio/deck. This rentals comes with a full size washer and dryer. Off street parking for up to 3 cars. Pets Ok!! Don't miss out, this one won't last

$2050.00 is the discounted rent from $2100.00 for online rent payment on the 1st of each month. Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee. 200 doc prep fee.

Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.Ã¯Â¿Â½??

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE have any available units?
1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE have?
Some of 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE offers parking.
Does 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE have a pool?
No, 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 Flat Shoals Rd SE has units with dishwashers.
