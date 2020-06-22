All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

172 Haynes Street SW

172 Haynes Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

172 Haynes Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious loft located in downtown Atl. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick with natural lighting. Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances granite countertops with dark cabinets. Built-in bookcase adorns one wall in family room. Washer/Dryer connections Controlled access building with secure gated parking. Enjoy the amenities including pool, Bar-B-Q, patio area & rooftop deck (under renovation) Walking distance to restaurants & downtown fixtures like CNN, Centennial Park & the Mercedez Benz stadium minutes away.
call for access instructions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Haynes Street SW have any available units?
172 Haynes Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 Haynes Street SW have?
Some of 172 Haynes Street SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Haynes Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
172 Haynes Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Haynes Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 172 Haynes Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 172 Haynes Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 172 Haynes Street SW does offer parking.
Does 172 Haynes Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Haynes Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Haynes Street SW have a pool?
Yes, 172 Haynes Street SW has a pool.
Does 172 Haynes Street SW have accessible units?
No, 172 Haynes Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Haynes Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Haynes Street SW has units with dishwashers.
