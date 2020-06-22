172 Haynes Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious loft located in downtown Atl. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick with natural lighting. Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances granite countertops with dark cabinets. Built-in bookcase adorns one wall in family room. Washer/Dryer connections Controlled access building with secure gated parking. Enjoy the amenities including pool, Bar-B-Q, patio area & rooftop deck (under renovation) Walking distance to restaurants & downtown fixtures like CNN, Centennial Park & the Mercedez Benz stadium minutes away.

call for access instructions