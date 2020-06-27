All apartments in Atlanta
1719 Rogers
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:04 PM

1719 Rogers

1719 Rogers Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Rogers Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Incredible brick home in hot Westview! Large front porch welcomes you home and is the perfect place to hold one of the famous Westview porch parties. With loads of vintage features inside including hardwood floors, fireplace, phone nook, butler's pantry, cedar closet, and crown molding with picture rail you will be ready to call this place home. Close proximity to the Beltline, Lee+White food and beverage district, Westview Corner Grocery, restaurants in the Westview Flats, and just minutes to downtown and the airport. Renters insurance required. Call Landlord for Questions or Showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Rogers have any available units?
1719 Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Rogers have?
Some of 1719 Rogers's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Rogers pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Rogers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1719 Rogers offer parking?
No, 1719 Rogers does not offer parking.
Does 1719 Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Rogers have a pool?
No, 1719 Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Rogers have accessible units?
No, 1719 Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Rogers has units with dishwashers.
