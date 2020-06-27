1719 Rogers

Amenities

Incredible brick home in hot Westview! Large front porch welcomes you home and is the perfect place to hold one of the famous Westview porch parties. With loads of vintage features inside including hardwood floors, fireplace, phone nook, butler's pantry, cedar closet, and crown molding with picture rail you will be ready to call this place home. Close proximity to the Beltline, Lee+White food and beverage district, Westview Corner Grocery, restaurants in the Westview Flats, and just minutes to downtown and the airport. Renters insurance required. Call Landlord for Questions or Showings