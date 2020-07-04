All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

1716 Hadlock St SW

1716 Hadlock Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Hadlock Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling ranch bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large level lot in the heart of Atlanta. Recently remodeled with gorgeous appointments including: hardwood floors, fresh gray paint, plush carpet in bedrooms, upscale lighting, and tiled floor in the kitchen. This home has a separate foyer/mud room that leads to the large living room that overlooks a brand new kitchen. The kitchen has white cabinets and beautiful laminate counters. There are black appliances, laminate tiled flooring, and bright overhead lighting. There is a large laundry closet in the hallway. The huge master has spacious closets and a private master bath that has white cabinets, white counters, upscale lighting, laminate tiled flooring and a beautiful subway-tile bathtub. Down the hall are 2 additional large bedrooms separated from the master. The bedrooms have lots of natural light and roomy closets. The bedrooms share a hall bath with the same gorgeous features as the master bath. There is a large linen closet in the hallway. The level back yard is huge and there is a private driveway for parking. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. We are seeking a tenant interested in a long term lease of 2 years. Small pets under 25 lbs allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Visit www.AtlantaAreaRents.com for tenancy requirements, pet policy and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Hadlock St SW have any available units?
1716 Hadlock St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Hadlock St SW have?
Some of 1716 Hadlock St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Hadlock St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Hadlock St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Hadlock St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Hadlock St SW is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Hadlock St SW offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Hadlock St SW offers parking.
Does 1716 Hadlock St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Hadlock St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Hadlock St SW have a pool?
No, 1716 Hadlock St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Hadlock St SW have accessible units?
No, 1716 Hadlock St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Hadlock St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Hadlock St SW has units with dishwashers.

