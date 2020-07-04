1716 Hadlock St SW

Amenities
Darling ranch bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large level lot in the heart of Atlanta. Recently remodeled with gorgeous appointments including: hardwood floors, fresh gray paint, plush carpet in bedrooms, upscale lighting, and tiled floor in the kitchen. This home has a separate foyer/mud room that leads to the large living room that overlooks a brand new kitchen. The kitchen has white cabinets and beautiful laminate counters. There are black appliances, laminate tiled flooring, and bright overhead lighting. There is a large laundry closet in the hallway. The huge master has spacious closets and a private master bath that has white cabinets, white counters, upscale lighting, laminate tiled flooring and a beautiful subway-tile bathtub. Down the hall are 2 additional large bedrooms separated from the master. The bedrooms have lots of natural light and roomy closets. The bedrooms share a hall bath with the same gorgeous features as the master bath. There is a large linen closet in the hallway. The level back yard is huge and there is a private driveway for parking. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. We are seeking a tenant interested in a long term lease of 2 years. Small pets under 25 lbs allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Visit www.AtlantaAreaRents.com for tenancy requirements, pet policy and application.